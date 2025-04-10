Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA Fans After Devastating Spurs-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center.
The Warriors shockingly lost by a score of 114-111.
Via Bleacher Report: "HARRISON BARNES CALLS GAME 🔥
SPURS BEAT THE WARRIORS AT THE BUZZER 🚨"
After the game a lot of fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@Sheridanblog: "Every single Warriors fan should feel the DEVASTATION of Steve Kerr's idiocy after this loss. He just cost this team what feels like EVERYTHING. ALL the work they've done with Butler on the team was undone with complete and utter coaching IDIOCY"
@2open2day: "Steve Kerr still tinkering with rotations while fighting to avoid the play-in shows how overrated he is. Without Steph, he’s just an average coach — and for those calling Warriors fans dramatic, don’t forget his World Cup coaching."
@cjehicks: "Lord forgive me but…
I HATE STEVE KERR."
@Steventheekid: "Loss is 100% on Steve Kerr and Draymond"
@Lukafromla: "Steve Kerr experimenting instead of using playoff rotations is absolutely malpractice. #FireKerr"
@jeldrew4: "FIRE STEVE KERR AND HIS WHOLE STAFF!!!! #dubnation"
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 47-33 in 80 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
As of right now, they would be in the play-in tournament.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Harrison Barnes fadeaway wing 3 at the buzzer to deliver the Warriors a potentially crucial loss depending how the rest of the week plays out. Could send them to the play-in bracket."
The Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.