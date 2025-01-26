Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 118-108.
They are now 0-2 in their two meetings with the Lakers this season.
Many fans called out head coach Steve Kerr.
@NYBockers11: "Is it a hot take to call Steve Kerr the most overrated coach in sports history ?"
@Sheridanblog: "Fire Steve Kerr
Fire Steve Kerr
Fire Steve Kerr
Fire Steve Kerr
Fire Steve Kerr"
@Stark101n: "11th seed standing = Steve Kerr’s coaching."
@Oriiberuu: "Steve Kerr is unserious running a 3 guard lineup to close the game."
@SpencerTyson8: "It’s always funny watching Steve Kerr wait so long to put curry back in the game and by the time he gets back in it’s too late and he can’t do anything. Really a ridiculous coach that’s not effective anymore and should have been fired years ago"
@ChallangeL87726: "Steve Kerr should be ashamed of himself for losing against Rookie Coach. He has zero tactics left in him"
@RC2DA: "Curry scoreless in the second half and Steve Kerr still employed."
@LAKER_STEW: "The Warriors trail the LAKERS 112-101 with 2:36 to go in the 4th Q, and Steve Kerr will use a timeout to challenge the out of bounds call. As it stands it's LAKERS basketball."
The Warriors dropped to 22-23 in 45 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz.