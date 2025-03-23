Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Warriors-Hawks Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) by a score of 124-115.
They trailed by 17 points after the first quarter and were unable to recover.
While the team was playing without two-time MVP Steph Curry, many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@RicoNoPorter: "steve kerr is a terrible coach"
@GSplashing: "Steve Kerr is the leagues worst coach, warriors front office are spineless in addressing the terrible officiating night in and night out. The players should just walk off the court. The fans are sick of all the nonsense."
@NPS12345678: "Lol watching new fans adjust to Steve Kerr is hilarious. That man won’t adjust until he’s down 3-1 in the nba finals"
@ZAYYYTHEGOAT: "Steve Kerr so overrated man"
@JMcClureJr: "Dumb coaching moves by Steve Kerr tonight. Just dumb!!! Why are you putting Post back in the game? He spreads the floor offensively yes..but this is a defensive game to get back in it. Just poor decision making SMH!!!"
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 41-30 in 71 games, which still has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 18-16 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Following the Hawks, the Warriors will now play the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Florida.
Curry got injured during Thursday's 117-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors came out flat, lost the first quarter tonight in Atlanta 40-23 and never recovered. They open six-game road trip with a loss. Clippers and Timberwolves inch within a half-game of #6 seed. GSW gets two-off days before Jimmy Butler return game on Tuesday."