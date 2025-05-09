Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a sore of 117-93.
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors and Timberwolves tied 1-1 as series shifts to San Francisco. Expect more Kuminga and TJD in Game 3 as Steve Kerr rearranges his rotation without Steph Curry. It's Saturday night, Monday night. Feels like GSW needs at least one to give Curry a chance at returning."
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr for Thursday's loss.
@ave383: "Steve Kerr is by far the worst coach I've ever seen."
@leezybuckets: "Steve Kerr should be unemployed…"
@bavlylistens: "Why does Steve Kerr quit on these playoffs games so damn early?"
@Vinsanity1522: "Steve Kerr’s rotation tonight has made no sense. Just because Steph is hurt doesn’t mean guys like Santos, Key, Spencer and Knox have to play"
@heyChrisCup: "The classic Steve Kerr momentum killer. Brought the deficit to 7….sub out the hot hands"
@Im_comingSoon: "Why is Steve Kerr so quick to wave the white flag ? Like it’s not playoffs …"
@Keim_IsRare: "Steve Kerr playing 15 players the entire game in the playoffs lol…this man has never been a good coach!!"
@Natespeare: "Steve Kerr has no idea what he’s doing right now"
@nofadenoshade: "Name one player Steve Kerr has developed, I’ll wait."
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament (and the Houston Rockets in the first round).