Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a sore of 117-93.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors and Timberwolves tied 1-1 as series shifts to San Francisco. Expect more Kuminga and TJD in Game 3 as Steve Kerr rearranges his rotation without Steph Curry. It's Saturday night, Monday night. Feels like GSW needs at least one to give Curry a chance at returning."

Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr for Thursday's loss.

@ave383: "Steve Kerr is by far the worst coach I've ever seen."

@leezybuckets: "Steve Kerr should be unemployed…"

@bavlylistens: "Why does Steve Kerr quit on these playoffs games so damn early?"

Steve Kerr
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with referee Kevin Scott (24) during a timeout against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

@Vinsanity1522: "Steve Kerr’s rotation tonight has made no sense. Just because Steph is hurt doesn’t mean guys like Santos, Key, Spencer and Knox have to play"

@heyChrisCup: "The classic Steve Kerr momentum killer. Brought the deficit to 7….sub out the hot hands"

@Im_comingSoon: "Why is Steve Kerr so quick to wave the white flag ? Like it’s not playoffs …"

Steve Kerr
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

@Keim_IsRare: "Steve Kerr playing 15 players the entire game in the playoffs lol…this man has never been a good coach!!"

@Natespeare: "Steve Kerr has no idea what he’s doing right now"

@nofadenoshade: "Name one player Steve Kerr has developed, I’ll wait."

Steve Kerr
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answers questions at a press conference before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament (and the Houston Rockets in the first round).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.