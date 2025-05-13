Steve Kerr Facing Backlash From NBA World For Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 117-110.
The Warriors are now down 3-1 in the series with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Minnesota.
Many people were posting about Steve Kerr on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "I hope Kuminga get the hell away from Steve Kerr. He’s not the Coach for this young talented and Athletic young Star. He really need an opportunity to spread his wings. Kerr really had this man outta of the rotation."
@SweatpantJesus: "Jonathan Kuminga is cooking and providing wonderful offensive pressure and right when he gets cooking, Kerr puts him back on the bench…
I don’t understand Steve Kerr"
@CoachZerk: "steve kerr should be fired in the locker room 😂 pull your starters in a 2-1 deficit down 20 but challenging calls with a minute left?"
@Sheridanblog: "Steve Kerr is nothing without Steph Curry. Draymond is irrelevant w/out Curry. Joe Lacob has proven himself to be a joke even with Curry. I was wrong about Butler in calling him Batman - he's Robin at this juncture of his career. The kids should be on lottery teams. Harsh truths"
@itsjustinjax: "Steve Kerr is a terrible coach without Steph Curry to save him.
He quits way too soon, has terrible rotations, and is uninspiring."
@Sudharsan_ak: "This is Steve Kerr and Draymond Green without Steph Curry.
2 of the most overrated bums in basketball who are absolutely NOTHING without Steph"
@jordanw1096: "Steve Kerr and Draymond Green once again prove to be Steph Curry merchants this roster needs an overhaul"
Kerr has been at the helm for 11 seasons.
The franchise has won four titles (and been to the NBA Finals six times) in that span.