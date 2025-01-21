Steve Kerr Facing Major Backlash From NBA Fans For Celtics-Warriors Game
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center.
They lost by a score of 125-85.
While the Warriors were playing without several key players (including Draymond Green), they still had two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr (on social media).
@Sheridanblog:
"FIRE STEVE KERR
@DavidTa10577350: "Warriors and Steve Kerr are quitters."
@WhateverTheKace: "If you’re still defending Steve Kerr at this point in your life, you’re the problem. Dummy."
@cre8tivegent: "Fire Steve Kerr like yesterday his offensive scheme is outdated as he**"
@Chris_amouo: "Normally Steve Kerr should be fired considering how this @warriors season is going. He clearly asked to the Front office to not do a trade because he believed the team was legit, now look at this sad spectacle."
@RudneyGalzote: "Steve Kerr could get the dubs another ring and it wouldn’t matter. Certain people will still want to see a new coach
whenever the chips are down again"
@keith_abbey: "Always nice to hammer a Steve Kerr team."
@ejay_pachecoo: "yeah but the warriors dont need to make any moves steve kerr is a clown"
The Warriors are now 21-21 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Celtics, they improved to 30-13 in 43 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.