Steve Kerr Facing Online Criticism From NBA Fans For Kings-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors were blown out 129-99 by the Sacramento Kings (at home).
They allowed the Kings to shoot 51.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range.
The Warriors have had an extremely volatile season and many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr for the latest loss.
Via @Rensboy20: "The Warriors need to fire Steve Kerr. He’s been relying on Steph Curry for too long and now his poor coaching is being exposed"
Via @babyfacedubs: "Steph Curry is turning 37 in a month he’s getting old and this stupid organization / front office wants to waste his career playing with rookies and vet players
Steve Kerr is such a clown dude thinks this team doesn’t need any help"
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "Never ever tell me he's a good coach.
The most overrated coach in the history of NBA"
Via @Shaqk311: "Steve Kerr and Draymond antics getting old. IMO
Specially when they ain’t winning"
Via @starr9nine: "Steve Kerr need to retire"
Via @kings_muse: "I hope Steve Kerr loses his job, what a clown"
Via @moJOE_49: "Steve Kerr more worried about Mike Brown than his own team"
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 18-17 in 35 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they remain in San Francisco to host the Miami Heat.