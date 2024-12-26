Steve Kerr Facing Social Media Backlash After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 115-113.
The Warriors have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last month.
Many fans on social media were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@KanobiCentauri: "i lowered my expectations on the warriors and stopped watching them weeks ago. Until Steve Kerr is fired I’m done watching that team"
@TrentonJocz: "Steve Kerr had Kuminga on the floor for a game deciding defensive possession and I'm supposed to think he's a good coach, end the charade"
@Sheridanblog: "Please, save Steph Curry and get Steve Kerr off this team. He's playing lineups that nobody can overcome. Nobody."
Skip Bayless: "No way the Warriors should’ve lost a Christmas night home game to a team without its best player, Anthony Davis. Wonder what Steve Kerr’s excuse will be this time?"
@SammyJReacts: "This front office and Steve Kerr are ruining a generational player’s opportunity to seriously compete for championships"
@karthik8489: "Is Steve Kerr and Warriors front office not on the same page?
Why sign Kyle Anderson if you are going to not play him at all?!!!"
@BiasedPG13fan: "Curry and Podz out there at the same time and I’m supposed to believe Steve Kerr wants to win games"
@PodzGOAT: "Merry Christmas to everyone except steve kerr, andrew wiggins, jonathan kuminga"
The Warriors dropped to 15-14 in their first 29 games of the season.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
On Friday evening, the Warriors will resume action when they visit the LA Clippers.