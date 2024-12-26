Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Facing Social Media Backlash After Lakers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Lakers on Christmas.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 115-113.

The Warriors have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last month.

Many fans on social media were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.

@KanobiCentauri: "i lowered my expectations on the warriors and stopped watching them weeks ago. Until Steve Kerr is fired I’m done watching that team"

@TrentonJocz: "Steve Kerr had Kuminga on the floor for a game deciding defensive possession and I'm supposed to think he's a good coach, end the charade"

@Sheridanblog: "Please, save Steph Curry and get Steve Kerr off this team. He's playing lineups that nobody can overcome. Nobody."

Skip Bayless: "No way the Warriors should’ve lost a Christmas night home game to a team without its best player, Anthony Davis. Wonder what Steve Kerr’s excuse will be this time?"

@SammyJReacts: "This front office and Steve Kerr are ruining a generational player’s opportunity to seriously compete for championships"

@karthik8489: "Is Steve Kerr and Warriors front office not on the same page?

Why sign Kyle Anderson if you are going to not play him at all?!!!"

@BiasedPG13fan: "Curry and Podz out there at the same time and I’m supposed to believe Steve Kerr wants to win games"

@PodzGOAT: "Merry Christmas to everyone except steve kerr, andrew wiggins, jonathan kuminga"

The Warriors dropped to 15-14 in their first 29 games of the season.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On Friday evening, the Warriors will resume action when they visit the LA Clippers.

