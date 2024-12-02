Steve Kerr Facing Social Media Backlash After Warriors-Suns Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 113-105 in Arizona.
The Warriors continue to have the longest rotation in the NBA, as they played 13 players against the Suns.
They are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and a lot of fans voiced how unhappy they were with head coach Steve Kerr on social media.
@30problemz: "“Greatest coach of all time” Running a 13-man rotation lmaooo. Clueless"
@Sudharsan_ak: "Its not the 4 losses. Its how we lost. You are literally throwing the games away with your stupid rotations, you moron😭😭😭😭"
@StephMuse_: "Please fire him"
@garypayton22: "Maybe if you were like other coaches in the league, you'd learn how to ride the hot players, rather than bench them. The losses are all on you."
@Sudharsan_AK10: "He wants to manage feelings and act like everyone deserves mins. Clown work."
@LmSimply: "I honestly believe that they need a new coach. His assitants are capable of making an impact or decision making for the team."
@iamyennos: "A glaring problem with Kerr is that he makes roster, rotation, accountability decisions based on “likeability”. He doesn’t have a feel for the game. He isn’t skilled at getting the most out of talented player. He suffocates raw talent versus nurturing it."
The Warriors dropped to 12-7 in their first 19 games of the season, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.