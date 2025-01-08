Steve Kerr Facing Social Media Backlash For Heat-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Miami Heat at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost by a score of 114-98 to fall to 18-18 in their first 36 games.
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@thatisvantastic: "6 mins left
Warriors down 10
Steve kerr took steph curry out
And we lost every last hope we had to comeback lol, sold the game"
@_sD98_: "Steve Kerr def the dumbest coach in the NBA lmao"
@dreamschaseme11: "What’s wrong with the warriors. Steve Kerr getting exposed by the way"
@caffeinez0mb13: "Steve Kerr's rotations make me go insane"
@23RyanP: "Genuinely no idea how Steve Kerr has kept a job as long he has, has always been blessed with elite talent and when he has decent teams he looks like a 13 year old out there coaching 😂😂😂"
@NoahF31511: "Steve Kerr after 30 point loss to kings, “ we’ll bounce back” yeah losing to Miami without jimmy butler and playing awful defense/losing the game is definitely bouncing back. Obviously the offense will be bad every game like it’s been almost all"
@BobbyWhitn56736: "Steve Kerr been a bottom 7 coach in the league dawg"
@Warriorsin9: "The main problem is NOT the office. They are a big one but not the main one. The main problem is STEVE KERR.
He’s got no PLAN offensively besides overused & outdated motion offense.
No matter what trades happen, Kerr’s stupidness will ruin them.
Wont win with Kerr as coach!"
The Warriors are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
They will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.