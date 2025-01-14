Steve Kerr Facing Social Media Backlash From NBA Fans After Warriors-Raptors Game
On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 104-101.
The Raptors are a team that the Warriors are expected to beat, which is why head coach Steve Kerr was getting a lot of criticism on social media.
@cryptomusicdogs: "Just do us a solid Steve. Thanks for your time. All the best"
@Chevyyy14: "Buddy Hield is not it. Steve Kerr is not it. Warriors are not it right now. Pack this season up .. unless a miracle happens the season is done! Losing to the Raptors is crazy."
@KyleAMadson: "Have the Warriors quit on Steve Kerr?"
@Sheridanblog: "Steph Curry thought Warriors were "mid" a couple of games ago
The truth is, they're one of the worst teams in the league, and they have been for nearly 2 months now
Here's the bigger truth: this is all an illusion created by Steve Kerr. I promise they're not actually this bad"
@BHutSFanatic: "Steve Kerr is atrocious in the 4th quarter. Fire Kerr and trade Curry and give him what he deserves and rebuild. You got four Championships out of this run. Tip your cap and move on."
@NBALakersReport: "even he knows he an overrated coach"
@GoatFcb: "How is Steve Kerr still a head coach in 2025"
The Warriors are now 19-20 in 39 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Wednesday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves at the Target Center.