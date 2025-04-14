Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Gets Backlash From NBA Fans For Clippers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers.

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers (at home) in San Francsico by a score of 124-119.

At the end of overtime, Buddy Hield missed a shot to tie the game.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Buddy Hield misses. The Warriors will host a play-in game instead of being the No. 6 seed"

Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr on social media.

@TheHateCentral: "Greatest shooter of all time has 36 and you sub Buddy Hield in for the game tying shot 🔥

ONLY STEVE KERR 💯💯💯"

@Sheridanblog: "Steve Kerr values 3-point shot more than rebounds. You can live without too many 3-point shooters, but you cannot live without rebounders.

It is extremely sad that a former NBA player and a life-long basketball player doesn't understand this very simple but powerful concept."

@solomon_tech: "Steve Kerr is not a good coach I don't care what anyone says"

@BeechaumBryan: "There is no way steve Kerr just drew the game winning play up for buddy hield.

AFTER STEPH CURRY SCORED 20+ IN THE 4TH QUARTER AND OT!!!!"

@SSharif7: "Steve Kerr ran the Klay play for Buddy Hield.

Way different results"

Steve Kerr
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with referee Kevin Scott (24) during a timeout against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They will now face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at the Chase Center (for the play-in tournament).

Steve Kerr
Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to referee Andy Nagy (83) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kerr has been at the helm since the 2014-15 season.

They have won four NBA Championships (and reached the NBA Finals six times) in that span.

