Steve Kerr Gets Backlash From NBA Fans For Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers (at home) in San Francsico by a score of 124-119.
At the end of overtime, Buddy Hield missed a shot to tie the game.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Buddy Hield misses. The Warriors will host a play-in game instead of being the No. 6 seed"
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr on social media.
@TheHateCentral: "Greatest shooter of all time has 36 and you sub Buddy Hield in for the game tying shot 🔥
ONLY STEVE KERR 💯💯💯"
@Sheridanblog: "Steve Kerr values 3-point shot more than rebounds. You can live without too many 3-point shooters, but you cannot live without rebounders.
It is extremely sad that a former NBA player and a life-long basketball player doesn't understand this very simple but powerful concept."
@solomon_tech: "Steve Kerr is not a good coach I don't care what anyone says"
@BeechaumBryan: "There is no way steve Kerr just drew the game winning play up for buddy hield.
AFTER STEPH CURRY SCORED 20+ IN THE 4TH QUARTER AND OT!!!!"
@SSharif7: "Steve Kerr ran the Klay play for Buddy Hield.
Way different results"
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They will now face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at the Chase Center (for the play-in tournament).
Kerr has been at the helm since the 2014-15 season.
They have won four NBA Championships (and reached the NBA Finals six times) in that span.