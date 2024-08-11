Steve Kerr's Honest Quote About LeBron James Went Viral
On Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped lead Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France.
Team USA won its fifth straight Gold medal (James now has three).
James finished with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about James.
Kerr: "What a blessing to coach him finally after all these years of coaching against him and trying to figure out how to beat him. To watch him up close, I've said this these past few weeks. Just to see his approach, To see his professionalism, how coachable he is. Then, of course, how gifted he is at everything. At every part of the game he seems to have mastered. I'm thrilled to have been able to coach him these last six weeks. I'm a LeBron fan for life."
James was named as the Men's Basketball Olympics MVP.
Via Basketball Forever: "LeBron James caps off an INCREDIBLE Olympic career:
3x Olympic gold medals
1x Olympic bronze medal
1st all-time in Olympic triple-doubles
1st all-time in Olympic steals
2nd all-time in Olympic assists
4th all-time in Olympic wins
2024 Olympics MVP"
James has faced off against Kerr's Golden State Warriors four times in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors went 3-1 in those matchups.
James is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.
He finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.