Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Made Golden State Warriors History Against Kings

Steve Kerr made Golden State Warriors history.

Ben Stinar

Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after their team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after their team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-104 (at home).

While all of the attention was on Steph Curry making his 4,000th career three-pointer, head coach Steve Kerr also reached a significant milestone.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "With tonight's win, Steve Kerr has tied Al Attles for the most regular-season coaching victories in franchise history"

Kerr is currently at 557 regular season wins, so he will need just one more to sit as the franchise's all-time leader.

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@amyknowsball: "I've heard warriors fans hate this guy, is that right?"

@mEtil5656: "Steve Kerr is a great coach. I have seen many people hate on him recently but i think that's just weak

He is in a tough spot roster wise where he has like 7-8 players that are really similar in skill competing for minutes

His offense and defense are good too"

@TheG0ATPlays: "Steve Kerr has been key to the success of the Warriors and to the rise of Steph Curry's career... no other coach values 3-pointers more than him and that goes back to his style of play when he played in the NBA."

Steve Kerr
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks during the Andre Iguodala jersey retirement ceremony at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Kerr has been at the helm since the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) in that span.

Right now, the Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record in 66 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.