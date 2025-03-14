Steve Kerr Made Golden State Warriors History Against Kings
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-104 (at home).
While all of the attention was on Steph Curry making his 4,000th career three-pointer, head coach Steve Kerr also reached a significant milestone.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "With tonight's win, Steve Kerr has tied Al Attles for the most regular-season coaching victories in franchise history"
Kerr is currently at 557 regular season wins, so he will need just one more to sit as the franchise's all-time leader.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@amyknowsball: "I've heard warriors fans hate this guy, is that right?"
@mEtil5656: "Steve Kerr is a great coach. I have seen many people hate on him recently but i think that's just weak
He is in a tough spot roster wise where he has like 7-8 players that are really similar in skill competing for minutes
His offense and defense are good too"
@TheG0ATPlays: "Steve Kerr has been key to the success of the Warriors and to the rise of Steph Curry's career... no other coach values 3-pointers more than him and that goes back to his style of play when he played in the NBA."
Kerr has been at the helm since the 2014-15 season.
The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) in that span.
Right now, the Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record in 66 games.