Steve Kerr Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 lead over the Houston Rockets when they won Game 3 by a score of 104-93.
Playing without Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry erupted for 36 points and nine assists while shooting 12/23 from the field.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors get Game 3 and 2-1 series lead without Jimmy Butler.
*Steph Curry: 36 points despite Rockets draped all over him
*Gary Payton II: 16 points, five 4Q makes, leveraged Curry's gravity
*Buddy Hield: 17 points, huge late first half surge, biggest game he's had for GSW"
Head coach Steve Kerr also made NBA history by moving ahead of Larry Brown (100) on the all-time playoff wins list.
Following Brown, the next coach for Kerr to pass will be Erik Spoelstra (110).
Via The NBA: "With tonight’s win,@warriors coach, Steve Kerr moved into 6th on the all-time postseason coaching wins list!"
Kerr has been at the helm since the 2014-15 season.
He has helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times (and they have won four titles).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "List of coaches in NBA history with 100 Playoff wins:
Phil Jackson
Pat Riley
Gregg Popovich
Doc Rivers
Erik Spoelstra
Larry Brown
Steve Kerr"
Game 4 will be on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The winner of the series will play the Lakers or Timberwolves in the second round.