Steve Kerr Makes Blunt Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Suns in Phoenix.
There are always a lot of eyes on a matchup between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Durant (who spent three seasons with Golden State).
Kerr (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I think it was clear at the end that he was ready to move on and take on a different challenge... We would've loved to have kept him forever, but it wasn't meant to be."
Durant helped the Warriors reach three straight NBA Finals.
They won back-to-back titles (2017-18).
Over 208 regular season games with Golden State, Durant had outstanding averages of 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
In the summer of 2019, Durant left the franchise to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
However, he has been unable to reach the conference finals with the Nets (or the Suns).
The 2014 MVP enters play with averages of 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Suns had been among the best teams in the NBA.
However, they fell off when Durant missed seven games due to an injury.
Currently, the Suns are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games of the season.