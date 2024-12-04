Steve Kerr Makes Blunt Statement After Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 119-115 in Colorado.
However, there appeared to be a chance for the Warriors to get the ball back with less than two seconds remaining.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steve Kerr was extremely upset the officials didn’t call a technical on the Nuggets late when Christian Braun tried to call a timeout (and the Nuggets didn’t have one)."
Kerr (h/t Slater): "Everybody saw it except for the three guys we hire to do the games, and that makes me angry. That's a technical foul. They don't have a timeout. Technical foul, we shoot a free throw, we get the ball, we have a chance to win the game. They all told me they didn't see it... With that said, that's not why we lost. We lost because we didn't close. Again."
The Warriors allowed the Nuggets to shoot 50.6% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range.
Nikola Jokic went off for 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "This was the most frustrated Steve Kerr has been this season. Kerr was upset with turnovers, fouling shooters, not closing and trying to make too many highlight plays."
The Warriors are now 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following Denver, the Warriors will host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.