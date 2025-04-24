Steve Kerr Makes Bold Draymond Green Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Rockets (in Houston) by a score of 109-94.
With the loss, the series is now tied up at 1-1.
Draymond Green finished with eight points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 2/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green exchange words during the timeout, and both teams had to be separated"
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Green when he met with the media.
Kerr: "He's a competitor, he's always gonna be in in the mix. I'll ride with Draymond forever. The guy's an amazing winner and competitor."
Green is in his 13th year (all with Golden State).
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year finished this past season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Rockets fans start 'F--k you Draymond' chant 😬"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr says he will always ride with a competitor like Draymond Green. Kerr would prefer the fans use a little more discretion than chanting, “F—- you Draymond!” Kerr says Green is a father with kids watching."
Green has helped lead the Warriors to four titles since 2015.