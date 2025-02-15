Steve Kerr Makes Bold Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors Trade
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 105-98.
Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
They are now 3-1 in their first four games since trading for the six-time NBA All-Star.
After the win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of the team's new addition when he met with the media.
Kerr: "Jimmy, he's the real deal. Just a complete basketball player. Methodical. Under control all the time. Plays at his own pace. Never turns it over. Sees the game. Can get to the line frequently. Great closer."
Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range in his first four games with Golden State.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler III since joining Golden State
25 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL
21 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Warriors are 3-1 since the trade"
The Warriors head into the All-Star break as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They are 6-4 over their last ten and just 3.5 games back of the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday: "Warriors get the tougher side of the back-to-back in Houston, salvage a 3-3 road trip. They’re 3-1 since adding Jimmy Butler. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody continue to play well. Warriors enter break at 28-27, setting up competitive stretch run."