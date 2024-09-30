Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement About Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins is one of the most important players on the Golden State Warriors.
The 2022 NBA Champion is coming off a down season where he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Monday, the Warriors held media day in California, and head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Wiggins (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Kerr: "He looks physically really fit... He sounds very motivated, he's very much at peace, I think he's in a place where he knows the last couple years have been tough for a lot of reasons. I think he's primed to get back to where he was a couple years ago... I'm expecting a big year from Wiggs."
During the 2022 season, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He played a significant role in Golden State winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors are a coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
However, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.