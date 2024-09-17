Steve Kerr Makes Brutally Honest Statement About Kevin Durant's Tenure With Warriors
Kevin Durant famously spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors (2017-19).
In that span, the Warriors reached the NBA Finals all three times (and won two titles).
Despite the team's success, Durant walked away from the franchise in the summer of 2019 to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
Recently, Steve Kerr spoke about the end of Durant's tenure with Golden State in an interview with LeBatardShow.
Kerr: "Those years were incredible. I loved coaching Kevin. I think that last year that he was here, he was visibly wanting to move on. We could feel it, and that was his choice as a free agent. Everything that he gave to us and brought to us. We will be thankful for that forever."
Durant has been unable to achieve the same success that he had with Golden State in recent years.
After a disappointing run with Brooklyn, the 2014 MVP was traded to the Phoenix Suns where he has spent part of two seasons.
They have been unable to get out of the second round and were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Despite the team's struggles, Durant is still among the best players in the NBA.
At 35, he finished last season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
In addition to the Suns, Warriors and Nets, Durant spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder.