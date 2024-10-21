Steve Kerr Makes Brutally Honest Admission Before Golden State Warriors Season
The Golden State Warriors played their final game of the preseason on Friday evening (at home) against the Los Angeles Lakers.
They won by a commanding score of 132-74 to finish the preseason with a perfect 6-0 record.
While the Warriors lost five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson over the summer, they have added a lot of depth to the roster for the 2024-25 season.
After the victory over the Lakers, head coach Steve Kerr made a very honest statement when he met with the media.
Kerr: "We have a whole roster full of guys who are capable of being in the rotation. I have some really difficult decisions to make Wednesday night in Portland. Literally, every guy on our roster is capable of being in the rotation, which bodes well for the 82-game season... No matter how you slice it, we're gonna have to leave some good players out of the rotation. I don't know who that's gonna be right now. I haven't made up my mind."
The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
They finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
Despite winning five NBA Championships since the 2015 season, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in three of the previous five years.
Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton are some of the notable players that the Warriors have added to their roster.