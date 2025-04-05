Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Clear About Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly Nuggets superst Nikola Jokic.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr doesn't like to compare eras. But asked about Jokic averaging a triple-double and career-highs in points, assists + 3-point shooting, Kerr: "He's the best center I've ever seen. I played against Kareem... Kareem couldn't do all this stuff.""
Jokic comes into the night with averages of 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić has been the ENGINE driving the Nuggets offense this season
In his 65 games, he's been responsible for 45.7% of all Denver's points
DEN (West #3) takes on GSW (West #5) in a battle with HUGE standings implications at 10:00pm/et on NBA TV!"
Jokic most recently played against Golden State on December 3.
He finished with 38 points, ten rebounds and six assists (and the Nuggets won by a score of 119-115).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "When Nikola Jokic is playing, the Nuggets have the best offensive rating in NBA history scoring 125.4 points per 100 possessions.
Denver’s offense craters to the NBA’s worst when he sits:
On: 125.4 OffRtg (1st)
Off: 104.9 OffRtg (30th)
A 20.5-point swing with just one player."
Following the Warriors, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Indiana Pacers.