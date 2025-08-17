Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Very Clear About Steph Curry
Steve Kerr has been at the helm for the Golden State Warriors since the 2014-15 season.
Over his enitre tenure with the franchise, he has been the coach of Steph Curry.
They have been able to reach the NBA Finals six times (and win four titles).
Recently, Kerr spoke about Curry during an interview with Glue Guys Podcast.
Kerr: "I'm well aware that the reason I'm still here is because Steph Curry is still here... I'm not being modest. I'm just telling the truth."
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He didn't win his first title until the Warriors hired Kerr.
At 37, Curry still remains one of the top players in the NBA (and made his 11th All-Star Game last season).
He had averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via @PolymarketHoops (on April 20): "Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to score 30+ PTS in a playoff game."
The Warriors won their most recent title during the 2022 season.
They finished last year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (Curry was hurt for the final four games).
Via The Golden State Warriors (on March 16): "The winningest coach in franchise history
Steve Kerr."