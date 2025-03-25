Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Makes Heartfelt Andrew Wiggins Statement Before Warriors-Heat Game

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Miami Heat (in Florida) for the first time since their blockbuster trade last month.

In addition to Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins will also be going up against his former team.

Wiggins spent part of six seasons with Golden State.

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) hugs head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Before the big showdown, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Wiggins.

Kerr (via 95.7 The Game): "We all can't wait to see him tomorrow, and hopefully, he doesn't give us 42, but I root for that guy, and I will for the rest of his career... Everybody loves Wiggs... Just an incredible human being, and we miss him around here."

Wiggins made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and helped the Warriors win the title that season).

Over 307 games with the Warriors, the former Kansas star averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.

Jan 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins warms up before taking on the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Wiggins has played well in his short stint with Miami.

He is coming off his best game of the season where he put up 42 points.

Via The NBA: "NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS ‼️

🎯 42 PTS 🎯 5 AST 🎯 2 STL 🎯 6 3PM

He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game!"

The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in their first 71 games.

Published |Modified
