Steve Kerr Makes Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Statement After Warriors-Spurs Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors crushed the San Antonio Spurs (in Texas) by a score of 148-106.
The Spurs remain without head coach Gregg Popovich, who will be out through the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a health issue.
Popovich (via Spurs.com) on February 27: "I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a heartfelt statement about Popovich when he met with the media.
Kerr: "We've stayed in touch. I went and saw him today, and he looks great. Doing great. He's one of the most important people in my life, so I'm hoping that everything continues to progress... It was wonderful to see him."
With the win over the Spurs, the Warriors improved to 43-31 in 74 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in 74 games.
They will play their next game on Tuesday night when they remain at home to host the Orlando Magic in Texas.