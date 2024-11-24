Steve Kerr Makes Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Statement Before Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Spurs in San Antonio.
Gregg Popovich has been out since the beginning of the month due to a health issue.
Before the teams faced off, Steve Kerr made a heartfelt statement about Popovich.
Via ESPN's Michael C. Wright: "Steve Kerr on Pop: “He means the world to me. It’s tough to know that he’s going through this medical situation. I think about him all the time. We’ve stayed in touch.”"
Kerr played under Popovich as a player for four seasons on the Spurs.
He helped the team win two NBA Championships (1999 and 2003).
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Kerr said he’s been communicating with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as he recovers from the stroke he suffered earlier this month: “He means the world to me. … I know he’s going to be well. He’s going to get well and the doctors are feeling great about all of that.”"
While Popovich has been out, Mitch Johnson has been the interim head coach.
The team has remained competitive, as they are 8-8 in their first 16 games (and also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm for the Spurs (they have won five NBA Championships in that span).
As for Kerr's Warriors, they are off to an excellent start with a 12-3 record in their first 15 games.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference.