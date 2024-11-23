Steve Kerr Makes Honest Andrew Wiggins Statement After Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Pelicans in New Orleans.
The game was close, but the Warriors were able to win by a score of 112-108.
2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins led the way with 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Wiggins when he met with the media.
Kerr: "I just think he's in a great frame of mind. The last couple years have been very tough on him on a personal level. I think he's got some peace of mind. He came into camp in great shape. He's got a great family behind him. He's got a lot of good things going for him in his life, and he's in a really good place."
Wiggins had struggled for the previous two seasons, but he is off to an excellent start to the new year.
The former Kansas star is in his 11th NBA season.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Andrew Wiggins’ last three games
* 22 points on 7/12 FG
* 27 points on 12/17 FG
* 30 points on 9/14 FG
He went 9/9 on free throws tonight in win over the Pelicans."
The Warriors are also the first seed in the Western Conference with a 12-3 record in 15 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.