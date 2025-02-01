Fastbreak

Steve Kerr Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement Before Suns Game

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Devin Booker before Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco.

Booker was recently snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Before the Warriors played the Suns, head coach Steve Kerr (who coached Booker during the Olympics) was asked about the snub.

Kerr (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I love Book, he's amazing... There's just some really difficult choices. A lot of great players, a lot of great talent and this year he was the odd man out. It's tough. I wanted him to make it. But it is what it is."

Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Notable All-Star snubs in 2025

East:
Trae Young
LaMelo Ball
Tyrese Maxey
Franz Wagner
Tyrese Haliburton

West:
Domantas Sabonis
De'Aaron Fox
Kyrie Irving
Norman Powell
Devin Booker

The league leaders in APG and RPG are not All-Stars."

While Booker has been among the best guards in the NBA, the Suns are struggling to keep up in a loaded Western Conference.

They enter Friday's showdown with Golden State as the ninth seed with a 24-22 record in 46 games.

That said, the Suns have played better as of late, going 7-3 over the previous ten.

Following Golden State, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in Oregon.

Devin Booker
Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has made four All-Star Games over ten seasons with the Suns.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.