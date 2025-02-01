Steve Kerr Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement Before Suns Game

"It's tough. One of the best players in the world."



Steve Kerr on Devin Booker #NBAAllStar snub.



"Some really difficult choices. A lot of great players, a lot of great talent. This year, he was the odd man out. It's tough. I wanted him to make it, but it is what it is." #Suns… pic.twitter.com/xMOhkPaC3Y