Steve Kerr Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement Before Suns Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco.
Booker was recently snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Before the Warriors played the Suns, head coach Steve Kerr (who coached Booker during the Olympics) was asked about the snub.
Kerr (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I love Book, he's amazing... There's just some really difficult choices. A lot of great players, a lot of great talent and this year he was the odd man out. It's tough. I wanted him to make it. But it is what it is."
Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Notable All-Star snubs in 2025
East:
Trae Young
LaMelo Ball
Tyrese Maxey
Franz Wagner
Tyrese Haliburton
West:
Domantas Sabonis
De'Aaron Fox
Kyrie Irving
Norman Powell
Devin Booker
The league leaders in APG and RPG are not All-Stars."
While Booker has been among the best guards in the NBA, the Suns are struggling to keep up in a loaded Western Conference.
They enter Friday's showdown with Golden State as the ninth seed with a 24-22 record in 46 games.
That said, the Suns have played better as of late, going 7-3 over the previous ten.
Following Golden State, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in Oregon.
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has made four All-Star Games over ten seasons with the Suns.