Steve Kerr Makes Honest Draymond Green Statement After Warriors-Pistons Game
On Thursday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 107-104.
Green finished the win with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 3/9 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kerr made an honest statement about the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year when he met with the media.
Kerr: "Draymond is our heart and soul. He always has been. The energy, the competitive desire, he just fuels us. I thought he was great tonight."
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
He was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
Right now, Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.