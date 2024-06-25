Steve Kerr Makes Honest Statement About Klay Thompson's Future
Klay Thompson has been among the most talked about storylines leading up to NBA free agency.
The five-time NBA All-Star has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, so potentially seeing him in another uniform would be a shock to fans.
Recently, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Thompson's future (via Jim Rome).
Rome: "How do you personally approach a situation where you obviously have such a close relationship with the player, but there is a business side that both have to consider?"
Kerr: "This is the way it works in the NBA and any professional sport. There's just gonna be difficult moments, uncomfortable moments, where money is involved, contracts, respect. However you want to put it. What I do know is that Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here. Obviously, multi-time champion, even more than that someone who has such a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates. We want Klay back desperately; I want him back desperately."
Thompson is 34, so he is no longer in his prime when he was once among the best guards in the NBA.
That said, he still had a solid season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.