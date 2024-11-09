Steve Kerr Makes Honest Statement After Warriors-Cavs Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
They got blown out by a score of 136-117 to fall to 7-2 in their first nine games.
After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr was very honest when he met with the media.
Kerr: "I didn't feel like I did a great job the last two days of getting the guys ready to play. This was all about Cleveland and their performance. They were phenomenal."
The Warriors have gotten off to an excellent start to the new season.
They had been coming off a 118-112 victory over the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday.
Kerr also added: "We had 13 turnovers in the first half. We were completely disorganized."
Buddy Hield has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA.
However, the former Oklahoma star finished with just three points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/4 from the three-point range.
The Warriors will now resume action when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma.
Going up against the Thunder will be another tough challenge, as they are 8-1 in their first nine games.
Last season, the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.
Kerr is in his 11th season at the helm for Golden State.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 10-0 record.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets in Ohio.