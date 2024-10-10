Steve Kerr Makes Honest Statement After Warriors-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their second preseason game when they faced off against the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors are going into their first season (in 13 years) without Klay Thompson as a member of the roster.
That said, the team added a lot of depth (and shooting) over the offseason by signing Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "The Dubs made 28 threes last night.
Our franchise record for a regular-season game is 27.
☔️☔️☔️☔️"
After the Warriors beat the Kings by a score of 122-112, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the situation (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Kerr: "What I like about this team, even though we've lost Klay, we have more shooting depth. We have more guys who can step in from one night to the next and make threes."
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the preseason with the victory over Sacramento.
They were led by Buddy Hield, who finished with 22 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 8/9 from the field and 6/7 from the three-point range in just 19 minutes of playing time.
Kerr (via the Warriors): "(Buddy) brings great energy every single day. He's got a smile on his face... He just works. He puts in so much time, and loves the game."
The Warriors will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs.