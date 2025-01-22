Steve Kerr Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement Amid Golden State Warriors Struggles
The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down season.
They most recently got blown out by the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 125-85.
After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr made an honest statement about two-time MVP Steph Curry (via 95.7 The Game).
Kerr: "Losing sucks. If you're Steph Curry, and you've won four Championships and a Gold medal, and you're used to being on top, this really sucks... Losing is no fun, and right now, after a 40-point loss, nobody's going to be in a good mood."
Curry will turn 37 later this season.
That said, he has outstanding averages of 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
Following their loss to the Celtics, they will face off against the Kings (in Sacramento) on Wednesday night.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors lost by 40 at home to the Celtics: 125-85. Bad start to a pivotal week for their wobbling season. They'll go at Kings, vs Bulls, vs Lakers without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Current record: 21-21, same as the Suns."
While the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, they lost in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs (and missed the postseason last year).
Curry is in his 16th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors).