Steve Kerr's Quote About Devin Booker Went Viral
On Saturday, Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 to win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was one of the most important players on the team for the entire tournament.
He is typically a player who plays with the ball in his hands, but he did excellent in his role.
Booker finished the final game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr shared an honest quote about Booker that got a lot of attention on social media.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "USA's Steve Kerr at the end of his press conference: "Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""
Booker has now won two Gold medals.
Booker had been coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds an 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He helped lead the Suns to the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season.
At just 27, it's possible that Booker could end up being one of the stars for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.
The four-time NBA All-Star would have a chance to join a select group of players to win three Gold medals.