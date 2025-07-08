Steve Kerr Reacts To Golden State Warriors Losing Notable Player
Kevon Looney never put up big numbers, but he was a vital piece to the Golden State Warriors winning three of their NBA Championships.
On Monday, the former UCLA star officially signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Kevon Looney. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
One person who reacted to the news was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Kerr (via The Golden State Warriors): "This is a tough one. Ten years. It's just been an amazing experience for me to coach you. Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates and of course, the championship contributions that you've made year after year. We can't thank you enough. I can't thank you enough. Thrilled for you, for your opportunity in New Orleans. But wow, we are going to miss you... You are the absolute best, Loon."
Looney spent each of his first ten seasons in the NBA playing for Golden State.
He finished last year with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 76 games.
Via @TheWarriorsTalk: "Kevon Looney, the pro’s pro, the self made player, iron man, mr. consistent, every players favorite teammate and every coaches favorite player. I can’t remember one time in a high stakes game that Loon underperformed, most of the time he over performed. Whether he started, got benched, and everything in between he never pouted, hung his head or became arrogant. One of the most underrated yet beloved Warriors ever. HANG NO. 5 IN THE RAFTERS 🙌 Salute, @Loon_Rebel5 🫡 #LoonDawgForever"