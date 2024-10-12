Steve Kerr Reveals Latest Andrew Wiggins Update Ahead Of Pistons Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their third preseason game (and first at home) when they hosted the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.
Andrew Wiggins missed his third game after dealing with an illness last week.
Following their 109-106 victory, head coach Steve Kerr provided the latest on Wiggins.
Via Monte Poole of Warriors on NBCS: "Andrew Wiggins has recovered from illness but is still rounding into conditioning. He won't play Sunday vs. Detroit, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but is expected return Tuesday vs. Lakers."
Wiggins is going into his sixth season as a member of the Warriors.
He finished last year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is one of the most important players on the team, and if he is able to have a good season, then the Warriors should be able to compete for a top-eight seed.
The Warriors will play three more preseason games against the Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.
They will then open up the regular season with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on October 23.
Last season, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and this will be his 11th season.