Steve Kerr Ripped By NBA Fans For Golden State Warriors Meltdown Against Kings
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Kings in Sacramento.
They blew an 18-point lead to lose by a score of 123-117.
Many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr on social media.
@Sheridanblog: "Warriors are now one full game behind the Suns for the 10th seed. Yes, they are the 11th seed, and one game ahead of the Spurs, the 12th seed.
Fire. Steve. Kerr.
Fire. Steve. Kerr.
Fire. Steve. Kerr.
Fire. Steve. Kerr.
Fire. Steve. Kerr."
@_amanidasani: "i think it’s time steve kerr get out of golden state"
@Warriorsin9: "When Steve Kerr is no longer the Warriors I am going to be the happiest man on planet earth."
@RCritic20: "Warriors fans who don’t think Steve Kerr is one of the major issues with this team are literally the equivalent of flat earthers. Stubbornly in denial despite all evidence to the contrary. It’s an insanely stupid opinion with no logic/facts to support it"
@Rvsheed: "Awful.
Steve Kerr masterclass of doing nothing in the face of disaster continues."
@BobRossGoesPunk: "At some point there needs to he talk about whether it’s time to move on from Steve Kerr or not. The way he’s been coaching has been embarrassing."
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 21-22 in 43 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco.