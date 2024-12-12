Steve Kerr Shares Brutally Honest Reaction To Controversial Call In Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 91-90 in the NBA Cup.
However, there was a controversial foul call at the end of the game.
Via Bleacher Report: "WARRIORS LOSE TO ROCKETS IN FINAL SECONDS AFTER A LOOSE BALL FOUL CALL 😱"
After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media about the call (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Kerr: "I've never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line. I've never seen that. I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago... That is unconscionable. I don't even understand what just happened... This is a billion-dollar industry; we've got people's jobs on the line. I'm stunned."
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 14-10 in their first 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, they have been eliminated from the NBA Cup.
Via NBA Communications: "The Houston Rockets advance to the Semifinals of the #EmiratesNBACup with a 91-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
The @HoustonRockets will face the @okcthunder in Las Vegas on Saturday."
The Warriors got off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season, but they have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last few weeks.
They are just 3-7 in their last ten games.
On Sunday, the Warriors will resume action when they host the Dallas Mavericks.