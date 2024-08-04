Steve Nash Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has helped the team get off to a perfect 3-0 start in the tournament.
Most recently, Canada defeated Spain by a score of 88-85.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse on August 2: "Most points by a Canadian today:
20 — Shai
18 — Nembhard
16 — Barrett
13 — Brooks
3-0."
Following the game, Gilgeous-Alexander sent out a post on Instagram that had over 430,000 likes and 1,700 comments.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "qualified 🇨🇦"
One person who left a comment was NBA legend Steve Nash.
Nash wrote: "🙋🏻♂️"
Nash is also from Canada and led the team to the 2000 Olympics.
Via FIBA on July 30: "📌 RJ Barrett scored 24 points today (7 REB, 5 AST), only Steve Nash (26 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST in 2000) scored more points among the Canadian 🇨🇦 players who had 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game at the #Olympics."
Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Hall of Fame point guard won two MVPs and was named to eight NBA All-Star Games.
His career averages were 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range.