Steven Adams Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Rockets-Thunder Game
On Friday evening, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Rockets lost by a score of 126-107 to fall to 5-4 in their first nine games.
Steven Adams finished the loss with five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/2 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first year playing for the Rockets after missing all of the 2024-25 NBA season.
After the game, Adams made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 16,000 likes in one hour.
Adams captioned his post: "1 year since my surgery.
Absolute blessing to be back on the court again.
Forever grateful for my friends, family, and fans for supporting me through this journey 🙏🙏🙏
The work continues 🤙🏼"
Adams is 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field in his first four games back.
The 31-year-old was the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is in his 11th season and has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field in 710 regular season games.
As for the Rockets, they will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Confernece with a 41-41 record.