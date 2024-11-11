Devin Booker Moves Ahead Of Hakeem Olajuwon On All-Time NBA List
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.
The Suns lost by a score of 127-118 (in overtime) to fall to 8-2 in their first ten games.
They also had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Despite the loss, Devin Booker finished with 23 points, one rebound, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Booker also moved up on the NBA's all-time assists list.
He passed Blake Griffin (3,055), Hakeem Olajuwon (3,058) and Dick Van Arsdale (3,060) for 224th.
While Booker is known for being a scorer, he has established himself as one of the better passers in the league.
He is one of only five players in Suns history to record 3,000 career assists.
Booker is currently averaging 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in ten games.
He was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and has spent all ten seasons with the Suns.
The Suns will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Kings, they improved to 6-4 in their first ten games.
They will now play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening in Texas.