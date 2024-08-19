Fastbreak

Kevin Durant Heckled By New York Knicks Fans

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was heckled by New York Knicks fans.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant waves to the fans after beating the New York Knicks 116-113 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant waves to the fans after beating the New York Knicks 116-113 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Many people believed that Kevin Durant would join the New York Knicks in the summer of 2019.

However, the 2014 MVP ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets, which has led to an interesting relationship between Durant and Knicks fans.

Durant was recently in New York City at Fanatics Fest and did an interview with Jalen Rose and Anthony Edwards in front of a live audience (h/t ClutchPoints, Duane Rankin of azcentral, @kingtismedia).

Rose: "What can we expect from you and the Phoenix Suns this year?"

A fan yelled: "Nothing!"

The crowd then broke into "Let's go Knicks" chants.

The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

That said, they are coming off an extremely disappointing season where they got swept by Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

While the fan was just heckling Durant, the Suns are under a lot of pressure to have a big bounce-back season.

Kevin Duran
Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a play during the third quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Suns fans is that Durant still remains one of the best ten players in the league (despite the fact that will turn 36 next month).

He is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Kevin Duran
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, Durant spent this summer playing for Team USA.

He won his fourth Gold medal.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.