Kevin Durant Heckled By New York Knicks Fans
Many people believed that Kevin Durant would join the New York Knicks in the summer of 2019.
However, the 2014 MVP ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets, which has led to an interesting relationship between Durant and Knicks fans.
Durant was recently in New York City at Fanatics Fest and did an interview with Jalen Rose and Anthony Edwards in front of a live audience (h/t ClutchPoints, Duane Rankin of azcentral, @kingtismedia).
Rose: "What can we expect from you and the Phoenix Suns this year?"
A fan yelled: "Nothing!"
The crowd then broke into "Let's go Knicks" chants.
The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
That said, they are coming off an extremely disappointing season where they got swept by Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
While the fan was just heckling Durant, the Suns are under a lot of pressure to have a big bounce-back season.
The good news for Suns fans is that Durant still remains one of the best ten players in the league (despite the fact that will turn 36 next month).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
In addition, Durant spent this summer playing for Team USA.
He won his fourth Gold medal.