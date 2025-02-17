Kevin Durant Makes Honest Steph Curry Comment After NBA All-Star Game
On Sunday night, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were teammates once again when they helped lead Team Shaq to the NBA All-Star Game Championship.
The superstar duo has also won two NBA Championships (and a Gold Medal at the 2024 Olympics).
After Sunday's game, Durant spoke about Curry.
Durant (h/t 95.7 The Game): "It's just so easy to play with Steph. He doesn't demand the ball. He doesn't have a demanding personality, he just plays within the flow of the game and those are the type of players that are easy to play with."
Curry finished as the 2025 NBA All-Star Game MVP.
Via The NBA: "IT WAS STEPH CURRY'S SHOW IN THE BAY 🤩
🌟 20 PTS 🌟 10 REB 🌟 6 3PM 🌟 W
He takes home his 2nd Kobe Bryant Trophy as he wins the #KiaAllStarMVP at 2025 #NBAAllStar!"
Fans of the Warriors will likely enjoy hearing Durant's comments about Curry.
During their time as NBA teammates, they led the franchise to three straight Finals appearances (and two titles).
Ironically, Durant reportedly had a chance to reunite with Curry and the Warriors before the NBA Trade deadline.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 5: "As Golden State pursues Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the two-time Warriors NBA Finals MVP has no desire in a reunion and does not want to go back. Reporting for NBA Today:"
The Suns and Warriors will have one more game against each other this season when they meet in Arizona (on April 8).