Charles Barkley Made His Feelings Clear About NBA Star Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
That said, the Phoenix Suns superstar has found himself facing a lot of scrutiny from fans and media following his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.
One person who has been critical of Durant is Basketball Hall of Famer (and Suns legend) Charles Barkley.
Back in 2023, Barkley clarified his feelings on Durant (via ALL THE SMOKE).
Barkley: "He's always been cordial to me. I'm alway gonna be cordial to him. He's taken some shots at me... KD is a great, great player... He's sensitive, 100% sensitive, but what I said and I stick by... He's gonna have to win a championship without the Warriors to get the old heads respect... Kobe Bryant said, hey, I had to win a championship without SHAQ."
Barkley made an intriguing point about how LeBron James and Kobe Bryant both needed to win titles without their super teams.
Since leaving Golden State (in 2019), Durant has been unable to return to the NBA Finals (or conference finals).
That said, the 2014 MVP has put up strong individual numbers.
Via SleeperKnicks: "Kevin Durant since leaving GS (and recovering from a Torn Achilles),
2020-2025 (BK/PHX):
27.9 PPG
6.8 RPG
5.2 APG
53.3% FG
41.6% 3FG
88.1% FT"
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one year at Texas.
He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Suns, Warriors and Thunder).