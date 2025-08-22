Fastbreak

Suns Legend Steve Nash Reacts To John Wall News

Steve Nash commented on John Wall retiring from the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks to the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Steve Nash is one of the best guards in NBA history.

Just like Nash, Washington Wizards legend John Wall is also among the exciting to ever play the position.

Earlier this week, Wall announced that he is retiring from pro basketball (he played 11 seasons in the NBA).

Wall wrote (via Instagram): "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"

One person who left a comment on Wall's post was Nash.

He wrote: "👏👏👏"

Feb. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Wizards guard (2) John Wall controls the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Wizards 104-88. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
