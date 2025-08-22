Suns Legend Steve Nash Reacts To John Wall News
Steve Nash commented on John Wall retiring from the NBA.
Steve Nash is one of the best guards in NBA history.
Just like Nash, Washington Wizards legend John Wall is also among the exciting to ever play the position.
Earlier this week, Wall announced that he is retiring from pro basketball (he played 11 seasons in the NBA).
Wall wrote (via Instagram): "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"
One person who left a comment on Wall's post was Nash.
He wrote: "👏👏👏"
Published