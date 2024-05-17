NBA Star Kevin Durant Dropped Exciting Announcement On Social Media
Kevin Durant has been one of the most popular players in the league since he was drafted with the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
Therefore, it's no surprise that he has a very popular Player Edition basketball shoe with Nike.
On Friday morning, Durant revealed (via his X account) that a new shoe (KD17) had been released.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than eight hours.
Description of the shoe via the Nike website: "While Kevin Durant’s all-timer status is already cemented, his hooper soul can’t be soothed unless he’s on the court, perfecting his craft. Put in the work to be great in the KD17, a shoe for gym rats and those who insist on running it back. A forefoot Air Zoom unit enhances your first step. We combined it with Nike Air cushioning to fuel full court sprints and defensive stops that can decide games."
Durant is 35, but still remains among the best 15 players in the NBA.
He finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
In addition to the Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.