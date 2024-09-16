Suns Star Kevin Durant Is On The Verge Of NBA History
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.
At 35, he was still one of the top players in the league last season.
The Phoenix Suns superstar averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Durant is on the verge of making significant NBA history, as he is only 76 points away from becoming the eighth player to reach 29,000 career points.
Based on his averages from last season, it would only take Durant three games to reach the milestone.
He currently ranks eighth on the all-time scoring list and is 2,495 points behind Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.
Durant will turn 36 before next season, but he has shown no signs of slowing down.
Over the summer, he helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on August 10: "Team USA’s Kevin Durant becomes the first player to win four Gold Medals in men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Olympic history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP cements himself as the most decorated USA Basketball player ever."
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Texas.
The two-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over 17 seasons in the league.