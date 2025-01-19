Suns Star Kevin Durant Sends Instagram Message To LiAngelo Ball
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 125-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan).
Durant finished the game with 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 13/27 from the field in 38 minutes.
Via The NBA: "KD & Book became the 4th duo this season to record 35+ PTS in the same game!
KD:
36 PTS (30 in 2H)
7 REB
5 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
Book:
35 PTS
5 REB"
After the win, Durant went to the NFL playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.
At halftime, former G League player LiAngelo Ball performed.
Durant (from the game) made a post to his Instagram story with a message for LiAngelo.
Durant wrote: "Talk to em @gelo"
Durant is a big fan of the Commanders, so he was very happy with the team winning by a score of 45-31.
They will now advance to the NFC Championship game to play the Los Angeles Rams or Philadelphia Eagles.
Via Seth Wells of WILX News 10: "Kevin Durant was very happy in the Ford Field tunnel after his Commanders took down the Lions tonight."
As for Durant and the Suns, they improved to 21-20 in their first 41 games with the win over Detroit.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
On Monday, the Suns will resume action when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.