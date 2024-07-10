Kevin Durant Shares Honest Assessment Of Cooper Flagg
The 2025 NBA Draft has been highly hyped as one of the best classes of prospects in years.
One player who has caught a lot of attention from scouts is Cooper Flagg.
He will play for Duke next season.
CBS Sports projects Flagg as the first overall pick in their 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype asked Durant about Flagg.
Team USA has scrimmaged with Flagg (who is on the Select Team) in Las Vegas.
Durant: "He looked like a hell of a player. Somebody that's going to only get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here playing like he's a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
Back on August 11, ESPN's Jonathan Givony gave an assessment of Flagg.
Via Givony on August 11: "Standing 6'9, with outstanding mobility and quickness getting off his feet, Cooper Flagg is first and foremost a devastating force defensively, capable of guarding 1-5. He's an excellent passer and finisher, a developing shooter, and makes the game easy playing a winning style."
There is no question that many teams will hope they can land a top-three pick to draft Flagg.
He will have a lot of extra attention on Duke going into the 2024-25 college basketball season.
As for Durant, he was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season playing for the Texas Longhorns.
He is among the 30 best players in NBA history.